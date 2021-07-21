Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,531.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 59.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 14.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. 11,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $25.55.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 45.61%.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.