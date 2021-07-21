Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Sells $1,392,874.92 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 43,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,392,874.92.
ALNY opened at $183.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.