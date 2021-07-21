Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Sells $1,392,874.92 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 43,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,392,874.92.

ALNY opened at $183.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.