Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

