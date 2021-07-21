Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €222.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €222.00 ($261.18) price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €229.50 ($270.00).

Shares of ALV opened at €203.35 ($239.24) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €214.84.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

