Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4025 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

