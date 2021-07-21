Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

ALIM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 86.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

