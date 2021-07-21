Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $615.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 103.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.83 and a 12-month high of $653.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $600.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.64.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

