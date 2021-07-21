Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alico were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alico by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Alico in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alico by 42.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alico by 100.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Alico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALCO opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.36). Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

