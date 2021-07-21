Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Raised by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.6% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.90.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.05. The firm has a market cap of $568.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $198.26 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

