Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 2,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,101,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. raised their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.68.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $20,862,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alector by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 60,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alector by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alector by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

