Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $100,822.78 and $17.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00094765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00136193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,600.45 or 0.99987639 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

