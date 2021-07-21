Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.66 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,158,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,969,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,251,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 102,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $9,315,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.