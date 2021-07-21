Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.64.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $187.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.38. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $192.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

