Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele Sells 2,313 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $21,672.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AKTS stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

