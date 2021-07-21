Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of KERN opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Akerna has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.64.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. Akerna had a negative net margin of 188.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%.
About Akerna
Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
