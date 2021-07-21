Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of KERN opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Akerna has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.64.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. Akerna had a negative net margin of 188.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

