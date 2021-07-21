AirSwap (AST) One Day Volume Tops $1.42 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 3% against the dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $17.23 million and $1.42 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013467 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.27 or 0.00784344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AST is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.