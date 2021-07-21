Airbloc Market Capitalization Achieves $4.18 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $4.18 million and $8,471.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013574 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.43 or 0.00792487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

