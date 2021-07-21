Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Critical Analysis

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Agree Realty and MGM Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 1 3 1 3.00 MGM Growth Properties 1 2 5 0 2.50

Agree Realty currently has a consensus price target of $77.45, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus price target of $38.06, suggesting a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than MGM Growth Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and MGM Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 37.05% 4.10% 2.71% MGM Growth Properties 23.86% 3.51% 1.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agree Realty and MGM Growth Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $248.57 million 19.16 $91.38 million $3.23 22.92 MGM Growth Properties $768.44 million 7.38 $76.13 million $2.26 16.36

Agree Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MGM Growth Properties. MGM Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Agree Realty pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MGM Growth Properties pays out 91.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Agree Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agree Realty beats MGM Growth Properties on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.