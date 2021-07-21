AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,886 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,011 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,703 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $25,918,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

AGNC stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.