AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGL Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS AGLNF opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.27.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets; Wholesale Markets; Group Operations; and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

