Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Down 2.5%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.56. 630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 118,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Get Afya alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.95.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 207,766 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,806,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.