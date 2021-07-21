Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 754,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,941 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $38,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Aflac by 292.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,519 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 421.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 770,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 622,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

