AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $60.47

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.47 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 51.70 ($0.68), with a volume of 2,698,886 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £399.66 million and a PE ratio of -59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a current ratio of 32.85.

In other AFC Energy news, insider Joe Mangion purchased 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £5,551.15 ($7,252.61).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

