Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,889 shares of company stock worth $13,133,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $608.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $612.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.01. The firm has a market cap of $289.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

