ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 199,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,834. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $203.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.30. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.