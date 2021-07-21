Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 159,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

