AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Down 31.2% in June

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the June 15th total of 15,740,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

ACRX opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

