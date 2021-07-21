Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Accolade were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of ACCD opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.02. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

