Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $18.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKR shares. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 19,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

