Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s top line has been rising over the years, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. It is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given a solid capital position. The company has been making opportunistic acquisitions to expand in the behavioral healthcare industry in the United States. It has been generating sufficient cash flow to increase its financial flexibility for chasing growth-driving projects. The company has completed the sale of its U.K. operations, which will enable it to intensify focus on high growth areas. However, the company’s debt levels, which are higher than its cash balance, have been worsening over the years. Hence, its solvency position bothers. Lower ROE when compared to the industry renders the stock less attractive.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACHC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

ACHC opened at $61.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

