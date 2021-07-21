AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

AC Immune stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. 4,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.78. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. Research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 230,886 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $911,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

