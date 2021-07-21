Abyss 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $151,684.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $151,684.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00047898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013984 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.80 or 0.00794593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars.

