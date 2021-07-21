Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.45. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 198,006 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The energy company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 148.04% and a negative net margin of 567.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 57.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin.

