ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given New €10.80 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €11.00 ($12.94) to €10.80 ($12.71) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAVMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.