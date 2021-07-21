ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given New €10.80 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €11.00 ($12.94) to €10.80 ($12.71) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAVMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.