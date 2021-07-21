Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ACP opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.