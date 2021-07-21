Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 24,259 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 24,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,220.00.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,868,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,895,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

