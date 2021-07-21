Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,151,558.00. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $97.76 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.22.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

