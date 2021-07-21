ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in ABB were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.28 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

ABB stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

