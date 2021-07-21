AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 4.86%.

ELUXY stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.24.

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

