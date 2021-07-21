AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 31.09%.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. 10,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELUXY shares. Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

