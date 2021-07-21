AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AAR (NYSE:AIR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30. AAR has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

