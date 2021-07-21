AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.14% of AAON worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 893,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,434 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAON opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.52. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.85.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

