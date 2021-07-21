A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of AMKBY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 290,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

