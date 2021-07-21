A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.45

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.45 and traded as high as C$37.75. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$37.55, with a volume of 29,216 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.45. The firm has a market cap of C$547.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

