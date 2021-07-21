9,608 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCTT opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

