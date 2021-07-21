$9.87 Million in Sales Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will post $9.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.17 million to $10.58 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $10.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $44.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $45.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.59 million, with estimates ranging from $52.77 million to $54.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 million.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,934,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 5.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

