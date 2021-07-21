8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota Sells 2,432 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 2,432 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $59,851.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 16th, Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $83,246.95.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Germaine Cota sold 1,857 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $47,390.64.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43.
Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $25,832,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.