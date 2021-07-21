8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota Sells 2,432 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 2,432 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $59,851.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $83,246.95.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Germaine Cota sold 1,857 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $47,390.64.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $25,832,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

