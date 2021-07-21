8,925 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,803. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $290.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.18.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $245.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.60 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.41.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

