833,300 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Bought by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 833,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,633,000. RLX Technology comprises about 1.1% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of RLX Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,701,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $134,924,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $48,510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $34,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at about $32,761,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 125,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,471. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

