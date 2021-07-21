8,000 Shares in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian Mikalis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $153,945,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,848,214 shares of company stock valued at $176,343,063.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

